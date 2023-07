WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — Winter Haven Public Safety Department announced that K-9 Logan is retiring from the force.

K-9 Logan served the department for seven years alongside Sgt. Garcia, police said.

The police department said K-9 Logan was dedicated to protecting his handler while making the citizens of Winter Haven safe.

(Winter Haven Public Safety Department)

(Winter Haven Public Safety Department)

(Winter Haven Public Safety Department)

“Look who gets to enjoy retirement!!!!! Enjoy your retirement Logan! You’ve Been A Good Boy!!!” Winter Haven police said.