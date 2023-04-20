POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 31-year-old Polk County Corrections Sergeant was arrested Tuesday after telling a deputy, “your time is coming,” while being booked into jail for DUI.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Sean Teehan, of Dundee, crashed his black Honda Civic into a guard rail along Canal Road around 6:10 p.m.

When deputies arrived at the crash, Teehan was sitting on the hood of his Honda. Deputies said they noticed he had “bloodshot, watery eyes, a slurred speech pattern, a moderate odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath as he was speaking, lethargic movements, and a difficult time standing unsupported.”

Attempts at completing any of the Field Sobriety Tests were unsuccessful due to Teehan’s level of intoxication, deputies said, noting Teehan could have posed a possible danger to himself if he attempted the exercises.

Teehan was arrested and transported to the PCSO Processing Center where he blew two breath samples of .265 and .260 — both over three times the limit of .08.

As standard practice, Teehan was taken to an area hospital for evaluation. While waiting to be discharged, he allegedly told a deputy, “Don’t worry, your time is coming. I’ll see you on the inside, I work for the DOC.”

Teehan was released from the hospital and moved back to the Sheriff’s Processing Center where he was charged with threatening a public servant.

“Driving under the influence is illegal and deadly, and as a Corrections Sergeant, Teehan knew better. Luckily no one was hurt in this instance,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “If you’ve been drinking, please don’t drive. It puts your life and the lives of those on the road at risk.”

Teehan was charged with DUI with property damage, DUI with a breath alcohol of .15 or higher, and threatening a public servant. He is currently being held in the Polk County Jail without bond. His previous criminal history includes charges for resisting arrest and battery on a law enforcement officer.