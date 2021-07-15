Young Polk County boy battling cancer deputized by Sheriff Grady Judd

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Carlton Palmore Elementary School preschool teacher and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office worked together to put a smile on the face of a young child battling cancer.

Merrick Loyd has spent the last six months undergoing radiation and chemotherapy.

Merrick recently told his family he has dreams of becoming a sheriff one day. With the help of teacher SanDee Jakubik and her husband, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office helped make his dreams come true.

The sheriff’s office deputized Merrick at a ceremony this week, where he was honored with a plaque and a backpack full of gifts and got the chance to meet Sheriff Grady Judd, the 911 Dispatchers, and the Polk County SWAT Team.

“Dream big, Merrick! It was wonderful getting to know you, your teachers, and your family this week,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.