Young people in Polk County step up to help with elections, work polls

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – For Precious Greenidge, working for her local elections’ office is a behind the scenes look at the process and a way to protect senior citizens from a pandemic that seems to target them.

“If you’re able to be out there and you’re in good health, why not do it? Give them a break. Let them sit it out,” she said.

Precious Greenidge, 22, of Bartow

Greenidge, 22, of Bartow, works the phone bank at the Polk County Supervisor of Elections Office in Winter Haven.

When staff struggle to address voter issues at early voting locations, they call a hotline and get Greenidge.

“It’s my first time voting. So it’s kind of cool to see what happens in the background, behind the scenes and all the work that it actually takes to be able to get people out there to vote,” she said. “The older folks have been doing this for so long and it’s time to just give them a rest.”

The average age of a Polk County poll worker is typically 70-years-old.

In 2018, 58% of U.S. poll workers were 61 or older, studies showed.

“Some folks that normally work for us, don’t want to work this year and we certainly understand and support that. So it’s nice to see when younger people who maybe are a little less vulnerable, step up and say ‘hey let me work’,” said Lori Edwards, Polk County Supervisor of Elections.

Jalen Winn, 19, of Winter Haven, is helping to prepare materials for Polk County’s 167 precincts on Election Day.

Jalen Winn, 19, of Winter Haven, helps prepare materials for precincts

He’s worked all the elections this year.

“Just helping the community,” he said. “It feels good knowing that I’m part of the community and I’m actually doing something, not just living here.”

Nineteen people under the age of 21 will be working the polls on Election Day in Polk County, according to Edwards.

Ashantaliyah Perkins, 18, a high school senior from Lake Wales, will be an assistant clerk in Bartow.

Photo courtesy: Ashantaliyah Perkins, 18, of Lake Wales

“I do believe that it’s important for African-Americans, especially us teens, to get involved in things because our activists before us, fought for us to get this chance and why not take advantage of it?” she said.

Edwards hopes if people get involved at a young age, they will continue to come back for each election.

“There’s plenty of technology involved and they learn so many good skills like customer service and organization,” she said.

