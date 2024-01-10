TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A pastor from Wyoming was accused of inappropriately touching a child under the age of 12 while visiting Lakeland.

Richard Shaw, 69, is a worship leader and works with the youth group at Under Command Ministries in Freemont County, WY, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The girl told her mother that Shaw “inappropriately touched her underneath and over the top of her clothing” when he was in Lakeland last month, according to PCSO.

“The mother called and spoke to Shaw, who admitted to touching the child, who is younger than 12 years old,” a PCSO news release stated. Deputies did not elaborate on relationship between Shaw and the victim or how they know each other.

Shaw admitted to touching the child when interviewed by PCSO detectives, according to the release. He said he was addicted to pornography and that when he touched the girl, he “gave in to temptation.”

PCSO notified law enforcement in Freemont County about the allegations and a warrant was issued for Shaw’s arrest. He was taken into custody in Riverton, WY on Jan. 4 and will be extradited to Polk County to face a charge of lewd molestation, which is a first degree felony.

“We are working with Wyoming law enforcement to determine if this suspect victimized any other children there – we sincerely hope not,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. “This man should never be allowed to have access to children again.”

