WWE returning to Lakeland’s RP Funding Center for first time in 8 years

Polk County

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – World Wrestling Entertainment is returning to Lakeland’s RP Funding Center for the first time in eight years, in April.

WWE is returning to the RP Funding Center, located at  701 W Lime St., on April 30 at 7:30 p.m.

“See your favorite Superstars from Monday night Raw for one night only!” a press release from the company says.

Performers include Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Matt Riddle, Damian Priest, Kevin Owns, Rhea Ripley and “many more.”

Tickets go on sale Feb. 25 at 10 a.m., starting at $24.

Tickets can be purchased at the RP Funding Center Box Office, by phone at 863-834-8111, or by going online.

