LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was killed, and a couple was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Lake Wales Sunday morning, Polk County deputies said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said at about 10 a.m., Angel Velasquez Jeronimo, 24, was driving south on North Scenic Highway when he ended up in the wrong lane while driving on a curve.

After entering the wrong lane, Velasquez Jeronimo crashed into an SUV driven by an 82-year-old Lake Wales man, according to deputies.

The 24-year-old was killed at the scene. The other driver and his 82-year-old wife, who was a passenger in the SUV, were both hospitalized.

Deputies said the wife was in critical but stable condition while the husband only suffered minor injuries.