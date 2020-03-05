Breaking News
Working Bartow police officer arrested following battery on girlfriend

Polk County

Bartow Police Department

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – A Bartow police officer has been arrested and resigned from his post after he pushed his girlfriend on her chest several times while on duty.

According to the Bartow Police Department, Julian Slade was working on March 4 when he got into an argument with his girlfriend. Police say Slade’s battery was witnessed by an off-duty Bartow police officer.

The off-duty officer immediately notified his Sergeant of the incident. The sergeant on duty responded to the scene where the battery occurred and arrested Slade following an investigation.

While at the police department, Slade tendered his resignation effective immediately. Slade worked as an officer for the department since July 2017.

“I am extremely disappointed in Slade’s actions. I hold all Bartow Police Officers highly accountable for their actions and expect them to be model citizens at all times. As a result of this incident, I immediately accepted his resignation,” said Chief Joe Hall.

Police say the victim was not injured in this case.

