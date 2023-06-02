POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman who gave car keys to an intoxicated friend before a deadly November 2021 crash in Polk County was convicted by a jury of manslaughter on Friday, according to State Attorney Brian Haas.

Michelle English, of Brandon, visited multiple bars in Lakeland on Nov. 24, 2021, with Lucretia Bruno, Haas said. Bruno was heavily drinking and drove to a Wawa, where her keys were taken and given to a store clerk.

Bruno called English, who went to Wawa and got Bruno’s car keys, according to Haas. Surveillance video showed English then give the keys to Bruno, who left the store and allegedly caused a deadly crash on I-4.

Bruno’s case for DUI manslaughter is still pending, according to Haas.

English will be sentenced on July 24, Haas said.