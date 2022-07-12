TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —Winter Haven police are working to identify a woman who is wanted for questioning in a recent homicide.

Police released a surveillance image showing the woman in question. They said they want to talk to her about the death of Demetrick Brown.

“The woman in the photo is needed for questioning only,” police said in a news release.

Brown was shot during pop-up July 4 block party in the 200 block of Maritin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died. Police said two other people came to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“With the large crowd in attendance, somebody knows something,” said Chief David Brannan. “I implore anyone who knows any information to contact Heartland Crime Stoppers.”

A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest. Those with information can call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.