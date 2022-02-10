Woman skips register with 2 TVs, soundbar from Winter Haven Walmart, police say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Winter Haven Police Department is searching for a woman they said walked past a Walmart store clerk with two televisions and a soundbar without showing proof of purchase.

Police said the woman, caught in security camer avideo, walked in to the Walmart on 7450 Cypress Gardens Boulevard Saturday at approximately 4:40 p.m. before she walked over to the electronics department. There, she grabbed two televisions and a sound bar.

As she walked to the front of the store near the grocery exit, an associate tried to stop her and request a receipt. Instead, Police said the woman kept walking and told the associate, “You can help me load these up.”

The associate asked for a receipt a second time but the woman motioned to another nearby associate and told him, “Come help me load these up.” The woman continued to an awaiting dark gray Toyota Rav4.

The items were quickly placed in the SUV before it drove out of store parking lot.

The Winter Haven Police Department is asking anyone recognizes the woman to call police at 863-280-5829. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.