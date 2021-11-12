Woman shot while threatening Polk Co. deputy with shovel had history of violence, PCSO says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman killed in a deputy-involved shooting Thursday afternoon whom they said threatened a deputy with a shovel.

The sheriff’s office said Jessiram Hweih Rivera, 24, of Winter Haven, approached Patrol Sergeant Sean Speakman with the shovel after he attempted to speak with her south of Redemption Baptist Church.

Despite getting multiple commands to stop and put the shovel down, Rivera continued threatening the deputy until he shot her four times, the sheriff’s office said. She later died at a local hospital.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rivera had an extensive criminal history across Osceola County, Kissimmee, Orange County, Winter Haven, Columbus, and Polk County.

Some of her past charges included aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, resisting with violence, and battery on law enforcement officer.