TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police say a woman landed behind bars after an alleged road rage incident in Winter Haven on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at about 8 a.m. on 6th Street Southeast, near Winter Haven High School.

Police said the woman, identified as 25-year-old Bonita Adams, thought another driver cut her off.

When they were stopped at a traffic light, Adams stepped out of her vehicle, walked to the driver’s door and pointed a gun in her face. Then she threatened to “find her and kill her” if she cut her off again, police said. The victim’s 12-year-old child was in the vehicle and witnessed the incident, authorities said.

Once they had the green light, Adams walked back to her vehicle and the victim drove away and called 911. Adams was driving behind the victim while she gave police information about where they were going.

Police saw both vehicles on 6th Street Southeast and Avenue C Southeast, and stopped Adams.

“Adams continued to state that the victim cut her off and told officers that she did in fact walk up to the victim while stopped at the traffic light and pointed her handgun at the victim’s face,” police said.

Police said Adams was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and exhibiting a weapon within 1,000 feet of a school, both felonies.