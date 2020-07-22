Woman killed after deadly hit-and-run in Lakeland, deputies searching for driver

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office need your help locating the driver of a Ford Expedition who hit a woman Tuesday evening.

According to deputies, the crash occurred on Combee Road in Lakeland, near the south intersection with Old Combee Road.

When deputies and Polk Fire Rescue personnel arrived on scene, they found a woman approximately 50-60 years old found in a ditch on the east side of the road, with no pulse.

According to the preliminary investigation, the woman was walking northbound on Combee Road on the east side of the road. Witnesses say a green Ford Expedition believed to be a 1997-2004 model approached the intersection with Old Combee Road, swerved off of the road and subsequently struck the pedestrian.

The woman was dragged by the vehicle before coming to a rest in the ditch about 101-feet from where she was struck, officials said.

At this point in the investigation the woman’s identity remains unknown.

Witnesses say that the Ford turned into the Citgo station at 2580 Old Combee Road, and stayed there for a brief period of time. It then fled the scene headed west.

Deputies say the Ford Expedition will likely have some damage to the front driver side as a

result from the crash. The sheriff’s office says the crash occurred after sunset, and there are no street lights in the area and the woman was dressed in dark clothing.

Anyone who has any information regarding the driver, the Ford Expedition, or any other information that might be helpful to this investigation, please call Detective Christello at 863-297-1100.

MORE TOP STORIES