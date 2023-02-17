POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman hired to clean a Polk County home is accused of stealing three checks from a resident, deputies said.

Polk County deputies said a Poinciana woman hired a service to do some cleaning at her home in May 2022.

Deputies said Briyana Robertson, 23, arrived at the home to do the work.

A resident at the home left Robertson alone to do the work. A short time later, deputies said the resident realized Robertson was no longer in the home and none of the work had been completed.

Polk County investigators later determined that Robertson had stolen three checks from the resident’s checkbook. They said one check was cashed for $600. There was another attempt to cash a check for $2000 but it was unsuccessful.

The sheriff’s office said the first solid clue that Robertson was likely the suspect was that the check was written out to her. The resident told deputies that she never wrote a check to Robertson.

Detectives said they were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Robertson on Wednesday. Robertson was arrested in Las Vegas.

“Unlike everything else in Vegas, Briyana did not stay in Vegas. She was brought back to Polk County and she has been booked into the jail,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

Robertson faces charges of forgery, passing a forged check, grand theft and obtaining property by fraud, Polk County deputies said.

Th