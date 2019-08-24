Woman dead, man in custody after apparent domestic incident in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was taken into custody early Saturday morning when a woman was found dead in her Bartow mobile home after an apparent domestic incident, the Bartow Police Department said.

Detectives said the woman was found dead in her bedroom at 2405 State Road 60 East around 5:42 a.m.

Another woman was present at the time of the incident, detectives said.

Officers took a man into custody, but said details of the homicide are still under investigation.

The police department is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.

