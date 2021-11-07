Woman charged in fatal Lakeland shooting claims self-defense, police investigating

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Lakeland Police have charged a woman with second-degree murder after she allegedly shot another person multiple times early Sunday morning.

Police say Sharainnia Gornail and a 31-year-old man had just left the Hookah Palace, located on the 100 block of Kentucky Avenue, around 1 a.m. when a physical altercation broke out. Reports say both Gornail and the man were hitting each other multiple times.

Witnesses later told police they saw Gornail walk away from the man, enter a nearby vehicle to grab a gun, and fire multiple shots at the male victim. Police say Gornail then left the scene in a vehicle driven by a friend.

A short time later, officers were notified that Gornail was receiving treatment for her injuries at a 24/7 ER. While receiving treatment, police say Gornail admitted she was involved in a shooting and was later taken to the police station to interview with detectives.

Investigators say Gornail admitted to the shooting, claiming self-defense after she was punched in the face. Police say witness statements and evidence gathered so far show Gornail acted after there was no longer an active threat to her safety.

Reports indicate the man was taken to Lakeland Regional Hospital where he died from his injuries a short time later.

Gornail was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cory Lawson at 863-834-6900 or Cory.Lawson@lakelandgov.net.