Woman hurt in I-4 biker shootout dies; suspected shooter charged with murder

DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — The victim in the Friday morning shooting on I-4 near Davenport has died, according to a Saturday update from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Grady Judd said it started as a physical fight when two groups of bikers, the Thug Riders Motorcycle Club and the Sin City Deciples Motorcycle Club, they passed each other.

The sheriff said Deciples member Ronald Donovan, 38, of Cocoa fired a gun at a Thug Riders member but hit a female passenger in the head instead, leaving her in critical condition before she finally died hours later.

“They took an 1888 old western shootout and brought it to 2021,” Judd said.

Ronald Donovan — Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff’s Office

A man was also shot in the back and taken to the hospital. According to Judd, the investigation found that the Thug Riders victim was acting in self-defense when he returned fire.

“It just happened, that the Thug Riders decided they would pass the Sin City riders, and that didn’t work so well,” Judd said. “You had a rush of testosterone and a rush of idiocy.”

Judd said he’s worried more trouble could be coming and has this message to warn against it.

“Retaliation will get you all locked up in prison for a very long time, and that’s a guarantee in Polk County,” he said.

A portion of I-4 was shut down for several hours as deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers searched for firearms and bullet casings over a half-mile area.

Donovan faces multiple charges, including second-degree felony murder, attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with evidence, 2 counts of resisting with violence, and two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer.

He is expected to make his first appearance in court at 9 a.m. Saturday, the PCSO said.

Judd said he expects to provide more details on the case on Monday.