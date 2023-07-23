POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A driver was arrested following a deadly crash early Sunday morning in Polk County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, two cars collided around 4:10 a.m. on State Route 440.

Troopers stated that 31-year-old Quarpaesha Prather crashed into the back of a vehicle that was in front of her, causing that car to overturn onto the south shoulder of the highway.

FHP said the driver of the other vehicle, a 36-year-old Winter Haven woman, was ejected during the crash. She died from her injuries. A passenger in the car, a 44-year-old man from Mulberry, sustained minor injuries as a result.

Prather was not injured during the crash and was arrested for DUI mansalughter. She was taken to the Polk County Jail, according to FHP.