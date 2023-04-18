The video in this story is from a previous report.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman has been arrested for her alleged role in a road rage attack in Tampa, troopers said.

On April 12, the Florida Highway Patrol posted a video of two individuals attacking a Brandon woman in her vehicle at US-301 and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The video, which was taken by a civilian, showed Shaniah Faith Cofield and Peter Alen McClarin of Plant City hitting the car’s windows and yelling for the driver to get out of the vehicle, according to the FHP.

“Ya’ll gon’ go to jail, stop!” the woman recording the incident said.

Troopers said before the events of the video, the suspects fired at the woman after a minor crash.

Sergeant Steve Gaskins with the Florida Highway Patrol told 8 On Your Side that the woman sped off after being shot at, but the suspects caught up to her when she was stuck in traffic.

“A situation like this, very scary, very terrifying, for the victims in this case. The best advice we can give you, try to remain calm, call law enforcement, call 911, try to get away from the situation,” Gaskins said.

Troopers said Cofield was arrested Monday evening, but McClarin is still at-large. If you know where he is, call **TIPS or *FHP.