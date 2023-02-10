POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County woman was arrested after her dog was found with a rope embedded in its neck, deputies said.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control said it went to a home in the area of Quincy Street and Kathleen Road in Lakeland on Sunday, Feb. 5 after it received an animal cruelty complaint.

Deputies said an animal control officer went into the home’s backyard and found a brindle-colored cur dog laying on a mound of sand with a rope collar tightly tied around her neck.

The officer said the dog had a large neck wound and the rope was embedded within it.

A deputy was called to the home and spoke with 52-year-old Monach Harper, a resident at the home.

When the deputy asked Harper if she was the owner of the dog she said, “It’s my dog. If y’all need to take her and kill her or give her to someone, do what you got to do.”

Harper told the deputy that the collar had been embedded for a couple of weeks. She said she tried to take it off but the dog acted like it was going to attack her so she left it. Deputies said Harper made no attempt to request medical assistance for the dog.

Harper surrendered the dog to the sheriff’s office and it was taken to animal control.

Veterinarian Dr. Centonze removed the collar and began treating the dog for her wounds. Centonze estimated that the collar had been embedded for over a month.

On Thursday, a deputy followed up with the dog’s progress and reported that the dog’s demeanor had completely changed. They said she was now acting playful and was very approachable.

Deputies said Harper was arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty. She was taken to the Polk County Jail.

The dog, named Bo Peep, will soon be available for adoption. If you are interested in adopting her or any of the available cats and dogs, you can call Polk County Animal Control at 863-577-1762.