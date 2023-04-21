HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 33-year-old woman was arrested at Ridge Community High School Friday after trying to enter the building armed with a knife, police say.

School administrators spotted the woman just after 6:30 a.m. as she tried to enter a campus building through a locked door.

Ridge’s School Resource Officers quickly spotted the woman and arrested her without incident. She was charged with armed trespassing on school property with a weapon, a third-degree felony.

“Thanks to the quick actions of the personnel at Ridge Community High School and the School Resource Officers, a potential incident was quickly avoided,” Deputy Chief Jay Hopwood said. “This is why it is an advantage to having School Resource Officers on campus to safely protect our children from any intended or unintended actions of subjects.”

Later that morning, parents were notified of the situation and told that all staff and students were safe.