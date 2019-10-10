Woman accused of pepper spraying Walmart workers has lengthy criminal record

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman arrested on charges related to a pepper-spraying incident at a Lake Wales Walmart was on probation, records show.

Doranda Ussery, of Avon Park, was convicted on burglary and grand theft of motor vehicle charges in Highlands County and sentenced to five years probation in July.

The 24-year old has a lengthy criminal record in Highlands and Polk counties. Arrests include grand theft, burglary, drug possession, assault and violating probation, among other crimes.

While on probation, loss prevention employees stopped Ussery as she tried to steal hundreds of dollars worth of items from a Lake Wales Walmart in September, according to police.

“Doranda followed Loss Prevention back to their office and said she would return the stolen merchandise if they did not call law enforcement.

Doranda said she was on probation and had two children,” according to a press release from Lake Wales Police Department.

Then, things took a violent turn.

Surveillance images show Ussery pepper-sprayed Walmart employees and made a stabbing motion towards them with a knife.

“If you see her booking photo you think ‘oh she’s a sweet lady’ but when you see her face and the anger and the nastiness that comes over her face when she charges with that pepper spray,” said Lt. David Black, with Lake Wales Police Department.

Then she fled.

“Hiding out,” said Lt. Black. “She’s been bouncing from place to place as far as we can tell. We’ve got lots of tips. Apparently we’re always a step behind her and this time we’re able to track her down.”

A Highlands County detective received a tip that Ussery was staying at Imperial Swan Hotel in Lakeland.

When police found her there, she initially barricaded herself inside but eventually came out.

She admitted to the whole thing, police said.

