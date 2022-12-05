POLK CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman died in a nearly head-on crash in Polk City early Sunday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

A 911 caller reported a crash around 2:53 a.m. in the area of State Road 33 south of Mount Olive Road.

Deputies said a woman, identified as 32-year-old Britney O’Neal of Winter Haven, was driving on northbound S.R. 33 when a southbound driver in a Hyundai Genesis crossed the center line and entered the northbound lane. Investigators said the driver was apparently trying to enter the Best Buy warehouse.

Deputies said O’Neal tried to avoid hitting the Hyundai but the cars crashed nearly head-on.

When they arrived, deputies said they found O’Neal unresponsive.

First responders said they performed CPR on O’Neal on the way to a hospital, but she ultimately died from her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.