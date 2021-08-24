Woman, 13-year-old grandson killed in crash after driver runs red light in Winter Haven, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman and her 13-year-old grandson died Monday after their car was hit by a driver who ran a red light in Winter Haven, authorities said.

Around 6:30 p.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and Cypress Gardens Boulevard.

Deputies said a woman driving a 2020 Jeep Renegade failed to stop at a red light on U.S. 27, and hit the driver’s side of a 2008 Honda Civic that was turning left onto the highway.

The woman who was driving the Civic, Tanya Chewing, 45, of Auburndale, and her grandson, 13-year-old Curtis Handshoe, died at the scene. Deputies said Handshoe was a student at Stambaugh Middle School in Auburndale.

The driver of the Jeep, Tiffany Liles, 44, of Lake Wales, and her 1-year-old granddaughter suffered minor injuries. It’s unclear if Liles was cited or will face any charges. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.