Woman, 13-year-old grandson killed in crash after driver runs red light in Winter Haven, deputies say

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman and her 13-year-old grandson died Monday after their car was hit by a driver who ran a red light in Winter Haven, authorities said.

Around 6:30 p.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and Cypress Gardens Boulevard.

Deputies said a woman driving a 2020 Jeep Renegade failed to stop at a red light on U.S. 27, and hit the driver’s side of a 2008 Honda Civic that was turning left onto the highway.

The woman who was driving the Civic, Tanya Chewing, 45, of Auburndale, and her grandson, 13-year-old Curtis Handshoe, died at the scene. Deputies said Handshoe was a student at Stambaugh Middle School in Auburndale.

The driver of the Jeep, Tiffany Liles, 44, of Lake Wales, and her 1-year-old granddaughter suffered minor injuries. It’s unclear if Liles was cited or will face any charges. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss