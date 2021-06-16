With suspect on the loose, Winter Haven man struggles to speak after being shot in the head

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The rock of a Winter Haven family is fighting to regain normalcy weeks after he was shot in the head by a convicted felon who is still on the run, according to police.

“We’re not used to seeing him like this. He’s like our Iron Man. Any problem is never too big for him. It’s a lot,” said Demesha Williams, longtime girlfriend of Cecil Dixon.

“God got me here for a reason,” said Dixon.

Speech has become difficult for the 46-year-old because of his injuries, but he is using the voice he has to catch the person he says did this to him.

Elijah Cox, 39

Source – Winter Haven Police Department

“I didn’t take nothing. I don’t owe him nothing,” he said.

Police say it was Elijah Cox, 39, who showed up at Dixon’s Winter Haven apartment in early May and gunned him down.

Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Cox for attempted murder.

“I feel like this guy is walking around living his best life and we’re living in fear, you know what I’m saying? We just want some closure,” said Williams.

Williams and Dixon say a member of Cox’s family gave Dixon parts of a car stereo system several years ago after he did some work for them.

“We thought it was a sealed deal. We never heard nothing else. We went on about our business and never looked back,” said Williams.

They say, Cox showed up at their place on May 8 yelling about the equipment, then he started shooting.

“We see him on the ground, fighting for his life defenseless. We walked up, applied pressure to his wounds and I was asking him ‘who did this to you’? He was just yelling ‘Eli’,” said Williams.

Dixon was shot in the back. Another bullet hit his jaw, went through his head and came out near his ear.

“Got me paralyzed a little bit. Reason why I’m talking like this,” he said.

Florida Department of Corrections records show Cox served time in prison 20 years ago for cocaine charges.

According to Winter Haven Police, there was a risk protection order and injunction for protection filed against him recently.

“He tried to shoot and kill somebody so I’d say [he is] very dangerous,” said Chief David Brannan.

Chief Brannan said Cox is in the wind without a trace. People who know him, the chief says, have not seen him.

“If they’re harboring him, they now know he has a warrant for attempted murder. If they conceal him, they could be also charged,” he said.

Until he is captured, Williams and Dixon are not returning home and are considering moving out of state.

“We have been pretty much just looking over our shoulders, taking one day at a time. That’s all we can do,” said Williams.