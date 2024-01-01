WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — A Winter Haven woman was killed on New Year’s Eve in a single-vehicle crash, deputies said.

Polk County detectives said at about 9:50 p.m., first responders were sent to US-27 north of Peace Creek RV Park Road after learning of a deadly crash near Waverly.

Upon arrival, first responders found Serrina Bielss, 22, of Winter Haven injured after she crashed her Fiat Coupe. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Bielss was taken to a hospital where she died.

According to investigators, Bielss had been driving north when her vehicle left the highway, crossed the median, and crashed into the brush along a ditch. It is not known why.

“Detectives found no evidence of corrective steering or braking,” the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the crash, according to authorities.