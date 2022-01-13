Winter Haven seaplane crash seriously injures pilot and flight instructor

Seaplane crashes into orange grove 40 yards away from lake it was attempting to land on (WFLA Eagle 8 HD photo)

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — The two men who were in a seaplane that crashed into an orange grove in Winter Haven on Wednesday are in critical condition at a local hospital, deputies said.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, it happened when the pilot tried to land the two-seater seaplane, described as a 1946 Yellow Piper J3C-65, on Lake Smart.

Shortly after the plane’s pontoons landed on the lake, deputies said one of the wings dipped down in to the water. That caused the plane to “catapult upward” about 50 feet. It then crashed nose-first into an orange grove about 40 yards away from the lake.

Deputies said there were two people on the plane when it crashed: a 77-year-old licensed pilot from Tennessee and a 22-year-old flight instructor from Stuart.

(WFLA Eagle 8 HD photo)

According to the sheriff’s office, the 77-year-old was visiting Orlando from Tennessee and went to the Jack Brown Seaplane Base in Winter Haven where he requested to fly with an instructor for “a refresher course.”

Both of the men were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious injuries. A public information officer with the sheriff’s office said Thursday morning both men are listed in critical condition.

No one else was injured in the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are now investigating. The seaplane was still at the scene in the orange grove Thursday morning.