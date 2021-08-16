Winter Haven relief organization working to send recovery kits to Haiti, needs community’s help

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Christian Disaster Response is working to help get supplies to Haiti following the devastating earthquake over the weekend, but they need help from the community.

On Saturday, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, killing more than 1,200, injuring and places thousands more.

Christian Disaster Response is now working to take their relief efforts to those who have been impacted by bringing them essential items.

“We are looking to take everything a person would need who lost everything to help get them back on their feet,” said Ronnie Patterson, Executive Director of Christian Disaster Response.

Christian Disaster Response has been bringing relief to those impacted by natural disasters for more than twenty years.

But now, they are in dire need of help from the community, as their inventory of items to send is slim.

They are asking the community to help make recovery kits and drop them off at the church, so they can be packed and shipped to help those in Haiti as soon as possible.

“We want them to put the kits together, so they have a hands-on opportunity to help people and they see the help being put together,” added Patterson.

Right now, they are needing help making health kits and food staple kits. You can drop off kits at the Christian Disaster Response location which is 1800 Sixth Street NW, Winter Haven, FL. Below are the items they request for each kit.

HEALTH KIT

Hand towel

Comb

Washcloth

Toothbrush/Toothpaste (4-7 oz)

Nail file

New bath-size bar soap

Band-Aids (6)

After-shave lotion

Deodorant

Shampoo

Razors

Facial tissues

Gospel or New Testament

Place in a large ziplock bag

FOOD STAPLES KIT