Winter Haven police seek woman with autism missing in storm

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in Winter Haven are searching for a woman with autism who went missing Thursday afternoon before strong storms began hitting the area.

The woman, Malaiya Sergant was last seen at about 3 p.m. in a neighborhood on Oakcrest Drive. Police said she may have been seen walking along Highway 17 toward Highway 92.

Malaiya is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. Before her disappearance, she was wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans and was carrying a backpack.

Police said Malaiya has not taken her medication and her family is concerned.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 863-401-2256.