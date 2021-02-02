Winter Haven police seek information about hit-and-run that seriously injured man

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was left with serious injuries following a hit-and-run crash in Winter Haven. Now police are looking for the person responsible.

The incident occurred in the 1200 block of 5th Street S.E. at about 4:25 p.m. Friday.

Police said a man waas crossing the street when he was hit by a blue Toyota CHR.

Police said the driver took a moment to stop, but took off without checking on the victim.

The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries. Their current condition is unknown.

Police said the Toyota should have significant damage to the bumper and fender. They released surveillance images and video of the car near the scene of the crash.

Those with information regarding the driver are asked to call detectives at 863-291-5733 or 863-401-2256. To be eligible for a cash reward, call Heartland Crime

Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).