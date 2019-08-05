Winter Haven police searching for suspect in deputy-involved shooting

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – The Winter Haven Police Department needs your help locating a suspect who nearly ran over an officer.

Winter Haven police say the incident happened Sunday night just after 2:00 a.m. at the Cambridge Square Apartments in Winter Haven.

When officers arrived they found four people inside a Volkswagen Passat. An officer attempted to speak to the driver, 23-year-old Douglas Davis Jr, police say he started acting strangely, reaching down under his seat and driving into the path of the officer.

The officer involved fearing for his life fired into the windshield shooting a passenger in the backseat in the shoulder.

Davis drove off coming to a stop at Avenue F Southwest and Fourth Street Southeast. Davis and two of the passengers ran from the vehicle leaving the injured back seat passenger inside of the vehicle.

Winter Haven police located one of the passengers hiding in nearby bushes and a second person turned himself in to police.

The injured passenger was taken to Lakeland Regional Health with non-life threatening injuries.

Davis has not been located and anyone who sees him is asked to contact the Winter Haven Police Department.