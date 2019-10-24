Winter Haven police searching for missing and endangered woman

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Winter Haven police are asking for your help in locating a missing and endangered woman.

Police say 73-year-old Rena Nancy Cooley visited her husband at Winter Haven Hospital yesterday evening and has not been seen since.

Cooley has exhibited the early signs of dementia. Officers have checked her Arlington Park Drive residence in Lakeland numerous times, however she has not been seen.

According to police, she is believed to be driving a tan 2011 Chevy Malibu with Fla tag LLSH49 and was last seen at the hospital wearing a black dress.

If anyone has information or has seen Cooley is asked to contact Winter Haven police at 863-401-2256.