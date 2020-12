POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Winter Haven Police Department is currently searching for a missing 89-year-old man.

Police say David Lee Johnson was last seen driving from his house in the 1800 block of Lake Cannon Drive E. around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Johnson was driving east on I-4 from Highway 27 in a light blue Audi TTS with a Florida license plate KYRT66.

Picture of car similar to Johnson’s

If you have seen Johnson or know his whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.