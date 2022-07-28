WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — The Winter Haven Police Department will hold a press conference alongside the family of Demetrick Brown, who was killed when gunfire erupted during an impromptu Fourth of July block party.

A $10,000 reward is now being offered to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the his death.

Brown was shot during a July 4 pop-up block party in the 200 block of Maritin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died. Police said two other people showed up at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Earlier this month, Winter Haven police said they were trying to identify a woman who was wanted for questioning in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Winter Haven police or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS(8477).