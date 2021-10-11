Winter Haven police find car believed to belong to missing man in Lake Martha

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — Winter Haven police found a car in Lake Martha Monday that they said matched the description of the car used by a man who went missing in August.

Police said on Aug. 11, Densley Brown, 64, left his home on Palmetto Avenue in his blue Hyundai Sonata, telling his daughter that he was headed to a hospital for an examination. At the time, Brown told his daughter he was suffering from chest pains.

However, the man never made it to his destination.

Officers said at around 11:30 a.m. Monday, a boater saw the vehicle submerged in Lake Martha. Detectives with Winter Haven Police Department and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office’s dive team began investigating the situation, notifying the family of the discovery.

Those with information on Brown’s disappearance are asked to call Detective Chapnick at 863-632-0071 or 863-401-2256.



