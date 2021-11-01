Winter Haven police, family go door-to-door to find answers in 2018 unsolved murder

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Members of the Winter Haven Police Department and grieving, desperate family members hope another round of door knocks will shake loose the piece of information they need to make an arrest in a 2018 unsolved murder.

If that doesn’t work, they hope, maybe $9,500 in reward money will do the trick.

“You get the word out!” said Darlene Edwards to a man behind the wheel of an SUV driving through.

“You’ve never seen him?” she asked as she showed a woman a flyer. “That’s my grandbaby.”

Edwards’ grandson, Darnell Powell, 21, was shot through a window and killed while he was sleeping at a friend’s house on Avenue V NE in Winter Haven at 4:30 am Sept. 29, 2018, according to police.

Edwards visited the neighborhood for the first time Monday.

“I didn’t wanna see where it was. I didn’t want to see windows shot up and all of that so I would never come,” she said.

When she finally visited, it was with a mission.

She joined members of the Winter Haven Police Department knocking on doors and handing out flyers for information leading to an arrest.

In three years, detectives have conducted more than 50 interviews but have not been able to get the evidence they need to make an arrest.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had a lot of difficulty in doing that,” said Winter Haven Police Chief David Brannan. “Somebody out there, I’m sure, knows something. We need somebody to help us out.”

Because the shooting happened from outside through a window, the case lacks DNA and fingerprint evidence.

Police have not been able to find any connections to anyone with ill will toward Powell and have not made public any persons of interest.

Darnell’s mother, Darnya Barber, has worked to keep her son’s name in the public eye in the three years since his death.

“He’s very special to me, to us. Darnell was more than just the kid that got shot and killed while he was asleep. He was my son,” said Barber.

The family receives an increase in tips after media events but it never seems to be enough, Barber said.

“Today I’m just kind of hopeful that maybe we can reach someone,” said Barber.

Reward money for information leading to an arrest increased to $9,500 after a $4,500 additional reward was provided by the Florida Association of Crime Stoppers and the Florida Attorney General’s Office.

Tips can remain anonymous.

Tips must be submitted through the Crime Stoppers program in order to receive the reward money.

The additional $4,500 is only available through June 30, 2022.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact Heartland Crime Stoppers: