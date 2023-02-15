POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Winter Haven Police are “desperately” searching for a 13-year-old Polk County girl who was last seen Tuesday night.

According to police, 13-year-old Andrea Jasso was last seen at her home on Ave. F NE around 9:30 p.m. When Andrea’s mother went to check on her in her bedroom, she found that Andrea was gone.

Authorities said Andrea has a history of causing self-harm but has not made any concerning statements or actions recently. Andrea does not have a history of running away.

Police described Andrea as being approximately 5’2″ and 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket and sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Andrea’s whereabouts is asked to call Sgt. Cooper at 863-307-2296 immediately.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.