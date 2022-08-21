WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — The Winter Haven Police Department said it has arrested a man suspect of killing one and injuring two others at a party in July.

According to a Sunday release, Bernard Footman, 47, shot and killed Demetrick Brown at a July 4 block party on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Two other men were injured in the incident as well, police said.

On Aug. 18, officers got a warrant for Footman’s arrest and took him into custody.

“Our investigators worked tirelessly to get justice for Demetrick’s family,” Police Chief David Brannan said. “We know this doesn’t erase the pain the family has gone through, but we are glad to help bring closure for them.”

Footman faces charges for second degree murder-firearm, two counts of attempt murder in 2nd degree, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence, and discharge firearm in public.

Police will have a press conference 10:30 a.m. Monday morning with the Brown’s family.