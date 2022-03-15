Winter Haven officer hits pedestrian near LEGOLAND

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — A pedestrian ended up hospitalized Tuesday after being hit by a Winter Haven police officer, according to the department.

A release from the Winter Haven Police Department said the traffic incident happened at around 6:16 a.m. and shut down the eastbound lanes of Cypress Gardens Boulevard near the entrance to LEGOLAND.

Police said the officer immediately rendered first aid to the victim. EMS personnel took the pedestrian to Lakeland Regional Health for treatment for his injuries.

Winter Haven police said the Polk County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the incident.

