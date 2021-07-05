Winter Haven officer arrested in domestic violence incident, department says

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — The Winter Haven Police Department arrested one of its own on Independence Day following a reported domestic violence incident.

A release from the department states that around 11:20 a.m. Sunday, someone called 911 about a dispute in the parking lot of Vista Del Lago involving a man and a woman holding a gun.

When officers arrived, the victim left, but Officer Manisia Robinson was waiting in the parking lot. The release states that witnesses told investigating officers Robinson was arguing with the man when they got into a fight.

While witnesses told officers Robinson had a gun pointed at the man, the victim himself said that wasn”t true, saying the gun wasn’t involved at all.

“We take any and all accusations involving our officers seriously,” Winter Haven Police Chief David Brannan said. “With the differing statements at the scene, we will ensure everything is covered to solidify this case no matter what the outcome.”

As of this report, Robinson is booked in the Polk County Jail awaiting first appearance. While she does not have formal charges on her roster page, the Winter Haven Police Department said she was put on paid administrative leave while an internal investigation continues,

She has worked with the department since November 2020.