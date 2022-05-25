WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — A Winter Haven police officer was arrested Wednesday after the department said he reported a substantial amount of unworked hours.

The Winter Haven Police Department said 28-year-old Antonio Arias was placed on administrative leave on March 22 after a criminal investigation began.

The department said Arias was hired on Aug. 31, 2020.

Arias’ actions first came to the attention of the department on March 17 when a supervisor found Arias wasn’t at his assigned post during an off-duty security assignment.

The investigation showed Arias reported 387.5 hours where he only worked a portion of his assignment or none of it.

Arias was arrested on grand theft and property obtained by communications fraud (valued more than $10,000) charges.

Arias was placed on unpaid administrative leave during the disciplinary process.