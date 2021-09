TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Winter Haven police officer has provided one special pup a fur-ever home!

According to the police department, Officer Calero responded to a call about a civil dispute.

Police say a tenant at the location was told they couldn’t have a dog or they’d face eviction. The tenant had no way of affording to move and was going to surrender the dog, according to WHPD.

Courtesy: Winter Haven Police Department

Officer Calero immediately fell in love with the dog, named Melo, and decided to keep the pup.