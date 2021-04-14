Winter Haven neighbors help hold burglary suspect who attacked homeowner, police say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A home burglary suspect is behind bars thanks to some help from a few residents in a Winter Haven neighborhood, police say.

According to police, a homeowner on Palm Lane in Winter Haven was inside his home around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday when 26-year-old Dominique Rashad Rogers stepped onto the porch area of the home and then walked into the living area uninvited. When Rogers got inside the home, officers say he immediately attacked the homeowner, grabbing him by the torso and they started to struggle as they fell to the floor.

Winter Haven police say another person inside the home ran outside to a neighbor, frantically yelling for help, and the neighbor called 911.

In the meantime, the homeowner was able to break free from Rogers. After grabbing his personal firearm, he went back to the area where Rogers had been but, at that point, police say Rogers had already escaped and made it outside.

When Rogers ran outside, neighbors were able to grab him and held him down until officers arrived, according to the Winter Haven Police Department.

The homeowner suffered minor injuries and was treated by EMS on the scene. No one else was injured during the incident.

Rogers was taken into custody and booked into the Polk County Jail on charges of burglary with battery and burglary of an occupied structure.