POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 15-year-old middle school student was arrested Wednesday after authorities said he stabbed a fellow classmate at Westwood Middle School in Winter Haven.

According to preliminary information provided by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Westwood Middle School around 1:10 p.m. after a reported stabbing.

The middle school was immediately placed on lockdown status as deputies searched for the suspect.

Deputies then learned that the teen suspect and the victim were fighting on campus when the 15-year-old stabbed the victim with a fixed-blade kitchen knife.

Deputies said the suspect then fled the school campus. He was later arrested around 1:45 p.m. at a nearby relative’s home.

The teen told deputies he threw the knife behind a trailer in the area and then took deputies to the location. Deputies said they found the knife exactly where the teen said it would be.

“This is outrageous violent criminal behavior that we are not going to tolerate,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. “This student is facing some serious felony charges. I’m proud of the partnership we have with Polk County Public Schools and my deputies’ quick actions. Our prayers are with the victim and we are hoping for a fast recovery.”

The 14-year-old victim was transported to an area hospital, and the parents have been notified.

The suspect was charged with several felonies.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.