TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Winter Haven men will spend the rest of their lives in prison after being handed numerous life sentences for sexually abusing an 8-year-old and recording it.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Harrison Egbert, 33, of Winter Haven and David Lavin, Jr., 30, of Winter Haven were arrested in a month-long child pornography investigation.

A search of Egbert’s home found 1,000 pictures and videos of children, as young as 2-years-old, being sexually battered.

Deputies said Egbert confessed to looking at thousands of child porn images on Snapchat and Instagram, some of which included infants. Egbert also told detectives that he sexually abused three girls, ages 5, 7, and 8.

According to the sheriff’s office, Egbert admitted to recording the 8-year-old’s abuse with Lavin’s help. Lavin also admitted his involvement in multiple sexual batteries and child pornography crimes while being interviewed by detectives.

“Lavin transported one of the victims [an 8 year-old child] multiple times to Egbert’s residence and participated in the videoing and photographing of the sexual abuse,” a PCSO statement said.

Monday, Egbert pleaded no contest to two counts sexual battery by a suspect over 18 on a victim under 12, and two counts lewd molestation by a suspect over 18 on a victim under 12. Lavin to 21 counts of possession of child pornography, four counts sexual battery by a suspect over 18 on a victim under 12, one count lewd molestation, and one count promoting sexual performance by a child.

Judge Catherine Combee gave Lavin 27 consecutive life sentences and Egbert four consecutive life sentences. Both were deemed as sexual predators for their crimes.

“Through the years we have dealt with some truly despicable men who commit some of the most heinous crimes against children you can imagine, but these two are the worst of the worst,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “We appreciate the hard work of our detectives and the successful prosecution by State Attorney Brian Haas’ Office. Lavin and Egbert will be locked up for the rest of their lives, where they can’t hurt the most innocent of victims – our children.”