Winter Haven man wins $5M prize from scratch-off game

Polk County

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – A Polk County man is the latest Tampa Bay resident to claim a large prize from one of the Florida Lottery’s scratch-off games.

According to the Florida Lottery, 28-year-old James Fuchs claimed a $5 million prize from the 200X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $4,450,000.

Smith purchased his winning ticket from Discount Beverage, located at 304 U.S. Highway 17-92 North in Davenport. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 game launched in September 2020 and features more than $446 million in cash prizes, including 10 top prizes of $5 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.96.

