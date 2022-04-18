WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — A Winter Haven man is planning on buying his wife her dream house after winning a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery.

The Florida Lottery said Monday that Tommy Wilkinson, 48, of Winter Haven won the prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game after buying a ticket from a local Grab-N-Go.

“The first person I called was my wife,” Wilkinson said. “As soon as she picked up I told her she was finally going to get her dream house.”

Wilkinson collected his winnings as a lump-sum payment of $790,000, the lottery said.

The Grab-N-Go at 2477 Rifle Range Road will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket, according to the lottery.