Winter Haven man wins $1M from $30 scratch-off game

8 Florida residents diagnosed with coronavirus, state officials say

Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Winter Haven man turned $30 into $1 million after playing one of the Florida Lottery’s newest scratch-off games.

Shane Baker, 35, won the $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-off game and claimed his winning as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.

Baker bought his winning ticket from the K-Ville Citgo located at 2101 K Ville Avenue in Auburndale. The Citgo will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-off game launched in February and features 155 top prizes of $1 million and over $948 million in cash prizes. The overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

