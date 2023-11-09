TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a man accused of murder at a homeless camp.

Enrique Martinez, 26, is wanted for first degree murder, among other charges, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Martinez was accused of killing another homeless man living at the camp, located at 2nd Eloise Terrace, at around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. He has a “very lengthy and violent criminal history,” according to the sheriff’s office.

A warrant was issued for Martinez’s arrest on charges of first degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with evidence.

Enrique Martinez, 26. (Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

Martinez, also known as “Kiki,” is described as being 5’6″ tall and 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He has a tattoo on his left wrist that says “W7” and one on the left side of his neck that says “Natalia.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911.

To remain anonymous and receive a $5,000 cash reward, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers in one of four ways: